Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.81.

SWKS opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.54. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

