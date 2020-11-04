Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.81.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,923,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after buying an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after purchasing an additional 185,152 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,094 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.