Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Charter Equity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

