Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WORK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $99,323.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $141,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 331,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,717 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,564. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,721,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.76 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

