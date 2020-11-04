Slate Office REIT Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Slate Office REIT in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

