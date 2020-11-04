SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of SM stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 5.52. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in SM Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SM Energy by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 30.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in SM Energy by 211.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

