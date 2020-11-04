Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE SNN opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,165,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,900 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,030,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,206,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 294,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

