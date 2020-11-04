Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 24.20

Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Softcat plc (SCT.L)’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,148 ($15.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Softcat plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 832.17 ($10.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,464 ($19.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,194.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,191.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 29.84.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,197.33 ($15.64).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

