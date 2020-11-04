Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a positive rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.44.

SEDG stock opened at $206.37 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $317.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total transaction of $10,402,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

