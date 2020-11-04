South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) Shares Gap Down to $116.14

South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.14, but opened at $111.68. South32 Limited (S32.L) shares last traded at $114.30, with a volume of 202,755 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on S32 shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of South32 Limited (S32.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of South32 Limited (S32.L) from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 Limited (S32.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of -87.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. South32 Limited (S32.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.85%.

About South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

