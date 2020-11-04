Southwestern Energy Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,035,000 after buying an additional 12,904,286 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 101.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 1,296,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,654,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 795,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,636,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 638,708 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

