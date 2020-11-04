SP Plus (SP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect SP Plus to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts expect SP Plus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Marc Baumann purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

