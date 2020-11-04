SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Position Raised by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

