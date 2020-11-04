SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

