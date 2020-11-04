Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Receives C$27.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.56.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Sunday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.
TOY opened at C$28.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$42.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 91.38.
About Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO)
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.
