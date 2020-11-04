Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) rose 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 1,058,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,041,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 99,852 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,778,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

