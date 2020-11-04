Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Receives $1.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 190.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

SBPH stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules.

