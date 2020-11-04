Sprott (NYSE:SII) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th.

Sprott stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $758.73 million and a PE ratio of 67.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16. Sprott has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SII. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,285,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sprott by 14,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

