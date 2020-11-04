Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $22.51.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.
Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.