Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest bought 250,000 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,739,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,090,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 200,000 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.