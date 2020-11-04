Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,739,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,090,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

