Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,739,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,090,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

