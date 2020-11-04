Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SPRB stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.
