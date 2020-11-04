Stakenet Market Capitalization Achieves $12.41 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Stakenet has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and $522,283.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00455840 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004520 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003095 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000033 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 111,172,675 coins and its circulating supply is 108,148,021 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

