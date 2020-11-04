Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCBFF. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.06.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

