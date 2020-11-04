Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCBFF. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

