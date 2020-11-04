Stephens Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $490.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $450.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.04.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $423.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.24 and its 200 day moving average is $399.02. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $449.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Humana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 41.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

