Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 350.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

