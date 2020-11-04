Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) (LON:STCM) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) (LON:STCM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $27.00. Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 129,732 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and a PE ratio of 5.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

