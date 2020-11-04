Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,842,000 after buying an additional 35,582 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Stericycle by 2.4% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 92,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRCL opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

