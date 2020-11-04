Steris (NYSE:STE) Announces Earnings Results

Steris (NYSE:STE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

NYSE STE opened at $176.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steris has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $192.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In related news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

