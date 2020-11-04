Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Shares Gap Down to $18.76

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $17.50. Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 1,613,681 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.89.

About Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

