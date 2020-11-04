Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Shares Gap Down to $18.76

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $17.50. Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 1,613,681 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.89.

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

