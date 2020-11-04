Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,246 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,449% compared to the average volume of 145 call options.

In other Landstar System news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $5,980,751. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 91.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $331,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,986,000 after buying an additional 115,328 shares during the period.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $128.26 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.