Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,074 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,784 call options.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.60, for a total value of $388,561.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,740 shares of company stock worth $11,851,234. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.59.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $249.49 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.14 and its 200-day moving average is $218.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

