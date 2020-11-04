Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,407 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 489 call options.

Shares of FTAI opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 235.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 23.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 870,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

