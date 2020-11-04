Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Everi Call Options (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,922 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,141% compared to the average volume of 719 call options.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $227,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Everi by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 181.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

EVRI stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $791.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. Everi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

