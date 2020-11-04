Storm Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Radar Relay, Coinrail and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00187627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.01066748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, Bittrex, YoBit, Binance, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Upbit, Radar Relay, WazirX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

