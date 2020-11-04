STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

SSKN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.56.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.30.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434,061 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

