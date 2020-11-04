Studio City International (MSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.87) per share for the quarter.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of ($12.51) million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. On average, analysts expect Studio City International to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of -0.88. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

