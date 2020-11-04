Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.85. Sundance Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Sundance Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sundance Energy will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sundance Energy stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Sundance Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

