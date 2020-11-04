SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPRB. Cowen started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SPRB opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,739,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,090,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

