Sysco Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sysco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 158.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sysco has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 291.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 79.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.