Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

SYY stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 158.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 484,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 156,305 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,956,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

