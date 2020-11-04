Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Consumer Edge

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by Consumer Edge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.
Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. Sysco has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 14.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
