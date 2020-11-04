Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Consumer Edge

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by Consumer Edge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. Sysco has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 14.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

