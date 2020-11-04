Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TAIPY stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.