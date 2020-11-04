TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) Shares Gap Down to $950.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $950.00, but opened at $912.00. TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) shares last traded at $949.00, with a volume of 25,650 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 974.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 878.22.

In related news, insider Giorgi Shagidze sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54), for a total value of £220,800 ($288,476.61).

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

