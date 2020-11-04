Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Up 7.4%

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.12. 892,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 196,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several brokerages have commented on TCRR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $734.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 116.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

