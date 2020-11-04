TD Securities Increases Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $35.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

