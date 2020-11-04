Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) – B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

TDS stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. 1,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,042. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 127.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 665,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,174,000 after buying an additional 151,162 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

