Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,042. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,174,000 after buying an additional 151,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,845,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 127.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 665,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

