Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Up 9%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 1,262,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,955,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

