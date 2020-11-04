Teradata Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,528 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 330% compared to the average volume of 820 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 98,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 612,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 114,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 863.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,537 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TDC opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.26 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

