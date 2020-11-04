Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.79.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Ternium has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 42.2% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,981 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ternium by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $1,863,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.